South Africa: Select Committee On Land Reform to Engage With the Bathlakoane Ba Manzimnyama Community Land Trust

Parliament, Tuesday, 9 September 2025 - The Select Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Mineral Resources will this week conduct an oversight visit to Mpumalanga where the committee will explore solutions to mining operations in the Witbank/Middelburg area, specifically related to a land claim involving the Bathlakoane Ba Manzimnyama Community Land Trust.

The engagement with the community is a follow-up discussion to a committee meeting in July. Committee chairperson Mr Mpho Modise said, "The objective of the meeting is to bring together all relevant stakeholders to facilitate an open dialogue and seek amicable resolutions."

Mr Modise said the committee wants to address and find solutions on the ongoing impasse and is committed to ensuring that all voices are heard.

The committee stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the land claims process to prevent disputes among claimants and ensure the rights of all parties are protected. The committee is of the view that constructive engagement with stakeholders will facilitate a clearer path forward.

Details of the oversight are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 10 September 2025

Time: 13:00pm

Venue: Thungela Resource Centre, Goedehoop Bank Colliery, Middleburg

Details of the oversight are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 11 September 2025

Time: 08:30am - 16:30pm

Venue: Thungela Resource Centre, Goedehoop Bank Colliery, Middleburg