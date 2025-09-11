South Africa: Select Committee On Land Reform to Engage With the Bathlakoane Ba Manzimnyama Community Land Trust

10 September 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament, Tuesday, 9 September 2025 - The Select Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Mineral Resources will this week conduct an oversight visit to Mpumalanga where the committee will explore solutions to mining operations in the Witbank/Middelburg area, specifically related to a land claim involving the Bathlakoane Ba Manzimnyama Community Land Trust.

The engagement with the community is a follow-up discussion to a committee meeting in July. Committee chairperson Mr Mpho Modise said, "The objective of the meeting is to bring together all relevant stakeholders to facilitate an open dialogue and seek amicable resolutions."

Mr Modise said the committee wants to address and find solutions on the ongoing impasse and is committed to ensuring that all voices are heard.

The committee stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the land claims process to prevent disputes among claimants and ensure the rights of all parties are protected. The committee is of the view that constructive engagement with stakeholders will facilitate a clearer path forward.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Details of the oversight are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 10 September 2025

Time: 13:00pm

Venue: Thungela Resource Centre, Goedehoop Bank Colliery, Middleburg

Details of the oversight are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 11 September 2025

Time: 08:30am - 16:30pm

Venue: Thungela Resource Centre, Goedehoop Bank Colliery, Middleburg

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.