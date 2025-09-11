Uganda: CEO Tourism Retreat - Trainers Urged to Embrace Technology for Sector Growth

Uganda's ambition to achieve a 10-fold growth in its tourism sector will require well-equipped trainers who can integrate technology into the learning process, ensuring that learners adopt digital tools to improve service delivery.

This was emphasized by Mr. Richard Kawere, Principal of the Hotel and Tourism Training College (HTTC) based in Jinja.

Mr. Kawere made the remarks during the ongoing 6th Bi-Annual Private Sector Tourism Retreat, held at Mountains of the Moon Hotel in Fort Portal.

The retreat is being held under the theme: "Transforming Uganda into a Preferred Tourism Destination: Enhancing Public-Private Sector Investment Infrastructure, Conservation, Digitalization, Product Diversification, Marketing and Tourism Safety."

The three-day retreat brings together senior executives, policymakers, investors, and tourism stakeholders to foster strategic dialogue and strengthen public-private sector collaboration in the tourism industry.

It also aims to develop strategies to boost Uganda's global visibility and position the country as a top tourism destination.

Mr. Kawere stated that HTTC is working towards strengthening partnerships with entrepreneurs involved in accommodation, food and beverages, and leisure services to ensure the institution produces market-ready manpower.

He also noted that HTTC is actively pursuing strategic collaborations. These include staff certification through the American Hotel and Lodging Education Institute (AHLEI) and exchange programs with Boma Hospitality College in Kenya for both staff and students.

The retreat, which concludes on Thursday, September 11, is the culmination of several key activities that have taken place over recent weeks.

These include a ministerial engagement on August 21, a creative workshop on August 22 involving media professionals, content creators, and fashion innovators, sector-specific dialogues with tourism stakeholders on August 29, a birding experience at the newly established Hoima Stadium on September 2, and a high-level stakeholder engagement with the Prime Minister and key MDAs on September 4.

The retreat will conclude with the adoption of strategic resolutions aimed at fast-tracking Uganda's tourism transformation agenda.

The closing ceremony will be officiated by President Museveni.