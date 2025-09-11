Uganda: Private Sector CEOs Convene in Fort Portal for 6th Bi-Annual Retreat

Over 200 chief executive officers, policymakers, and private sector leaders have convened in Fort Portal City for the 6th Bi-Annual Private Sector CEO Retreat, a high-level forum dedicated to accelerating Uganda's vision of becoming a premier global tourism destination.

Themed "Transforming Uganda into a Preferred Tourism Destination: Enhancing Public-Private Sector Investment in Infrastructure," the retreat has brought together influential stakeholders to chart strategies that will make tourism a cornerstone of Uganda's socio-economic transformation.

Tourism has been placed at the heart of Uganda's ambitious 10-fold growth strategy, which seeks to expand the economy from about US$50 billion in 2025 to US$500 billion by 2040. Alongside agro-industrialization, knowledge-based industries, and oil and gas, the sector is recognised as one of the four key anchors of this vision. Achieving such growth, however, demands coordinated investment, innovation, and stronger collaboration across the tourism value chain making platforms like the CEO retreat.

President Museveni is expected to preside over the retreat's closing ceremony on September 11, 2025, where participants will present resolutions and concrete commitments to strengthen public private partnerships.

At the official opening, Katusiime Doreen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, applauded the sector's resilience and recovery.

"Tourism remains one of Uganda's fastest-growing sectors and a vital driver of socio-economic transformation. In FY 2024/25, Uganda welcomed over 1.37 million international tourists and nearly 2.8 million domestic visitors, generating an estimated Shs 6.3 trillion in expenditure," she said.

Katusiime emphasised the need to build on this momentum and cement Uganda's place among top global destinations.

"If each of us plays our role with integrity, professionalism, and pride, then together we shall create a seamless and unforgettable Ugandan experience that turns first-time visitors into lifelong ambassadors. Let us make it our collective mission to position Uganda where it truly belongs at the heart of global tourism."

Uganda's tourism sector has shown consistent growth over the past two years. According to ministry data, international arrivals rose by 7.7% in 2024 compared to 2023, creating over 810,000 direct jobs, while domestic tourism reached record levels. Initiatives such as the Explore Uganda campaign, along with investments in infrastructure and security, have been instrumental in this growth.

Katusiime noted that the government's international promotion efforts have paid off, but the next step lies in closer partnerships with the private sector.

"Government has done a commendable job in promoting Uganda abroad, but what we need now is deeper collaboration with the private sector to improve service quality and product diversification. Investors are ready to put resources into lodges, cultural tourism, and digital platforms if the enabling environment continues to improve."

Uganda's natural and cultural assets ranging from the snowcapped Rwenzori Mountains and the source of the Nile, to gorilla trekking and vibrant cultural festivals were highlighted as the country's unique selling points. These attractions, Katusiime said, provide "every ingredient of a world-class tourism destination."

The Fort Portal retreat is focusing on four critical pillars conservation, digitalisation, product diversification, and tourism safety which are expected to unlock community opportunities, attract long-term investment, and secure Uganda's place as a top choice for global travelers.