Uganda: Operation 'Mashine Haramu' Nets Illegal Gaming Machines in Jinja

Authorities in Jinja City have intensified the fight against illegal gambling operations, impounding dozens of unlicensed gaming machines in a major crackdown spearheaded by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) in collaboration with the Uganda Police Force.

The enforcement drive, code-named Operation Mashine Haramu, is part of a nationwide intelligence-led initiative to identify and dismantle networks of individuals and companies running illicit slot machines and fish tables.

These activities contravene the Lotteries and Gaming Act, Cap. 334, which prohibits the operation of gaming and betting machines without a valid licence.

During the operation, several machines were seized in and around Jinja City, with hotspots identified in Bugembe, Mafubira, and surrounding trading centres.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Officials say the exercise is aimed not only at confiscating the illegal equipment but also disrupting the networks facilitating their entry and circulation within Uganda.

Stephen Tabaruka Bakironda, the Manager of Operations at the NLGRB, said the crackdown in Jinja marks the beginning of a broader enforcement campaign across Eastern Uganda.

"We have pitched camp in Eastern Uganda to deal with individuals and businesses operating without licences. Our mandate is to protect the public from illegal gaming activities that exploit unsuspecting citizens, and this operation will spread to other districts," Bakironda said.

Bakironda stressed that confiscating unlicensed machines is intended to safeguard communities from the harmful effects of unregulated gaming.

"All machines that are not known to the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board are being confiscated because they are not tested or approved for gaming. We encourage members of the public to report such illegal machines and urge operators to seek proper authorisation from the Board," he noted.

He added that the NLGRB is mandated to ensure only tested and regulated machines are in operation to protect Ugandans and maintain integrity within the industry.

Statistics from the NLGRB reveal that in the past year alone, over 6,000 illegal gaming machines have been confiscated across the country. In Jinja specifically, more than 50 machines were impounded on the first day of Operation Mashine Haramu.

Bakironda further revealed that investigations are ongoing to determine how the unlicensed slot machines and fish tables are being smuggled into the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are digging deeper to understand how these machines end up in Uganda illegally. Those behind this trade will be apprehended and prosecuted in line with the law," he warned.

The NLGRB has consistently warned that running unlicensed gaming operations not only undermines Uganda's regulatory framework but also exposes communities particularly the youth to exploitation and addiction.

Officials emphasised that the Board will continue working closely with law enforcement agencies to eliminate illegal operators and protect the integrity of the gaming industry in Uganda.