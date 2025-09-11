Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Meets Medical and Health Professions Council, 4,600 Practitioners to Take the Oath On September 13

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Lamia Abdel-Ghaffar Khalafallah, met Tuesday at her office in Port Sudan with the delegation of the Medical and Health Professions Council, headed by Dr. Zaki Al-Bashir and members of its executive bureau.

Dr. Zaki Al-Bashir, Chairman of the Council, explained that the meeting reviewed the Council's efforts in managing the crisis during the past period, noting that more than 27,000 practitioners have been registered since June 2023 until August 2025.

He added that over 4,600 practitioners from various medical and health specialties will take the oath before the Minister of Cabinet Affairs on September 13, distributed across six external centers and 11 states.

The meeting also touched on the Council's digital transformation projects, in which significant progress has been made, as well as long-term needs of citizens for medical and health professions.

Dr. Al-Bashir affirmed that the Council provided a comprehensive briefing on the situation of practitioners and the continuous training of cadres, praising the support provided during the war period.

For her part, the Minister expressed readiness to provide the necessary support for the Council's programs and activities.