Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Meets Medical and Health Professions Council, 4,600 Practitioners to Take the Oath On September 13

10 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Lamia Abdel-Ghaffar Khalafallah, met Tuesday at her office in Port Sudan with the delegation of the Medical and Health Professions Council, headed by Dr. Zaki Al-Bashir and members of its executive bureau.

Dr. Zaki Al-Bashir, Chairman of the Council, explained that the meeting reviewed the Council's efforts in managing the crisis during the past period, noting that more than 27,000 practitioners have been registered since June 2023 until August 2025.

He added that over 4,600 practitioners from various medical and health specialties will take the oath before the Minister of Cabinet Affairs on September 13, distributed across six external centers and 11 states.

The meeting also touched on the Council's digital transformation projects, in which significant progress has been made, as well as long-term needs of citizens for medical and health professions.

Dr. Al-Bashir affirmed that the Council provided a comprehensive briefing on the situation of practitioners and the continuous training of cadres, praising the support provided during the war period.

For her part, the Minister expressed readiness to provide the necessary support for the Council's programs and activities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.