Sudanese Cabinet Condemns Israeli Occupation's Attack On the State of Qatar

Port Sudan, 9 Sept 2025 (SUNA) - The Government of Sudan strongly condemned the attack launched by the Israeli occupation forces against the sister State of Qatar, targeting the Hamas negotiation team.

In a press statement, the Council of Ministers affirmed that this crime constitutes a blatant violation of international law, a direct assault on the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, and an attack on peace efforts and diplomatic endeavors aimed at ending the suffering of the Palestinian people and achieving a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause.

Sudan, its leadership, government, and people, renewed its full solidarity with the State of Qatar, affirming support for its right to safeguard its security and territorial integrity, and rejecting any attempts to infringe upon its sovereignty or destabilize its stability.

The statement stressed that political and diplomatic solutions are the only path to achieving peace and security in the region, urging an end to escalation and violence policies that only deepen tensions and suffering.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes an unofficial translation of the Cabinet statement:

Council of Ministers

Press Statement

The Government of Sudan strongly condemns the blatant attack carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against the sister State of Qatar, targeting the Hamas negotiation team.

This crime represents a flagrant violation of international law, a direct assault on the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, and an attempt to undermine peace efforts and diplomatic endeavors aimed at ending the suffering of the Palestinian people and achieving a just and comprehensive solution to the cause.

The Republic of Sudan, its leadership, government, and people, expresses its full solidarity with the State of Qatar, and affirms its unwavering support for Qatar's right to safeguard its security and territorial integrity, while firmly rejecting any attempts to violate its sovereignty or destabilize its stability.

The Government of Sudan further reiterates that political and diplomatic solutions remain the only path to achieving peace and security in the region, and strongly rejects policies of escalation and violence that only fuel more tension and suffering.

May Allah protect the sister State of Qatar - its Emir, government, and people - and preserve its security and stability.

Dr. Kamal Idris

Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan

Khartoum, 9 September 2025