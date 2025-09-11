Sudan: TSC President Inspects Al-Merkhiyat Power Station

10 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Tuesday inspected Al-Merkhiyat Power Station following its targeting by the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia

The TSC President reviewed the damages inflicted on the station as a result of the systematic attacks continuously carried out by the rebel militia against civilians, and the devastation of Sudanese state institutions, infrastructure, and vital, strategic and service facilities, which exacerbates the suffering of citizens.

He affirmed that targeting civilian and service facilities by the terrorist militia is a cowardly act aimed at innocent citizens, stressing that such acts will only be met with more reconstruction and development.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.