Sudan: TSC President Inspects Al-Merkhiyat Power Station

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Tuesday inspected Al-Merkhiyat Power Station following its targeting by the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia

The TSC President reviewed the damages inflicted on the station as a result of the systematic attacks continuously carried out by the rebel militia against civilians, and the devastation of Sudanese state institutions, infrastructure, and vital, strategic and service facilities, which exacerbates the suffering of citizens.

He affirmed that targeting civilian and service facilities by the terrorist militia is a cowardly act aimed at innocent citizens, stressing that such acts will only be met with more reconstruction and development.