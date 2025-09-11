Sudan: Government Condemns in Strongest Terms Israeli Occupation Attack On the State of Qatar

10 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Government of Sudan strongly condemned the attack carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities against the State of Qatar, targeting residential areas in Doha in a blatant violation of international laws and norms, and a flagrant assault on Qatar's territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

In a statement it issued on Tuesday, the government stressed that this aggression undermines ongoing efforts to achieve security and stability in the region.

The Government of Sudan expressed its full solidarity with the government and people of the sisterly State of Qatar, wishing them peace, security, and tranquility. Sudan further expressed its hope that the international community will assume its responsibilities in condemning such heinous attacks and taking the necessary measures to put an end to them.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.