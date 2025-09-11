Sudan: Government Condemns in Strongest Terms Israeli Occupation Attack On the State of Qatar

- The Government of Sudan strongly condemned the attack carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities against the State of Qatar, targeting residential areas in Doha in a blatant violation of international laws and norms, and a flagrant assault on Qatar's territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

In a statement it issued on Tuesday, the government stressed that this aggression undermines ongoing efforts to achieve security and stability in the region.

The Government of Sudan expressed its full solidarity with the government and people of the sisterly State of Qatar, wishing them peace, security, and tranquility. Sudan further expressed its hope that the international community will assume its responsibilities in condemning such heinous attacks and taking the necessary measures to put an end to them.