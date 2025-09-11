Uganda: Latif Ssebagala Pledges Support for Bobi Wine

Kampala — Former Kawempe North Member of Parliament Latif Ssebagala has declared that he will continue to support National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in the 2026 general elections, despite running as an independent candidate.

Ssebagala, who represented Kawempe North for two decades until 2021, made the remarks on Monday after his nomination for Kawempe Division Mayor, where the Electoral Commission assigned him a clock as his campaign symbol.

He said his decision to run outside the party came after NUP excluded him from its nomination process.

"As NUP stands by the values of people power, the people of Kawempe have decided that Latif Ssebagala Ssengendo stands as an independent candidate," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Much as I have been nominated as an independent, I want to assure Ugandans that I still support Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu as my president."

Ssebagala's move reflects growing discontent among several NUP aspirants who were denied party tickets and have since declared independent candidacies.

Under NUP's constitution, members who contest independently automatically lose their party membership.

The party opted against holding primaries ahead of the 2026 polls, instead mandating an elections management committee to vet and award flags to what it described as "the most credible contenders."

The process has attracted criticism, with some aspirants accusing officials of favoritism and corruption.

Ssebagala accused Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, NUP's chief mobilizer and Bobi Wine's elder brother, of engaging in irregularities during flag distribution--allegations the party leadership has strongly rejected.

Political analysts caution that NUP risks internal fragmentation, as official flag bearers are likely to face stiff challenges from former members now running independently, particularly in urban strongholds such as Kawempe.