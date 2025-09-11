South Africa: Cele Caught Meeting Cat Matlala Weeks Before R360-Million Tender Axed

11 September 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
  • The secret meeting happened at a mansion owned by the president's nephew weeks before police cancelled the tender.
  • Matlala is now in jail for attempted murder while investigations continue into his hospital tender deals worth millions.

Former police minister Bheki Cele held a secret meeting with controversial tender boss Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala at a luxury home in KwaZulu-Natal.

The meeting happened on 18 March at a Zimbali villa owned by Morgan Maumela. Just weeks later, police cancelled Matlala's R360-million health services contract.

That contract had been flagged for fraud and other crimes.

Maumela owns the mansion where they met. He has been linked to 21 companies that got R380-million from Tembisa Hospital contracts.

His family trust owns two mansions in Zimbali worth R35-million. He is also President Cyril Ramaphosa's nephew, though Ramaphosa denies knowing him.

WhatsApp messages show Maumela sent Matlala an access code to the estate. Matlala then sent the location to Cele.

Maumela claims he was not part of the meeting. He said Matlala only came for a football match and wanted to book a hotel. But his story did not match with match dates, News24 revealed.

Cele says the meeting was at a house, not a hotel. He says he did not know who owned it.

He admits to a close relationship with Matlala only after leaving office. But he approved Matlala's tender while still minister.

Matlala is a former police contractor now in custody. He faces charges for attempted murder, money laundering and other crimes.

He is accused of ordering a hit on his ex-girlfriend, socialite Tebogo Thobejane.

Police found evidence of bid rigging in Matlala's contract. Police boss Fannie Masemola cancelled the tender just days after the Zimbali meeting.

Investigations also found past dealings between Matlala and Maumela. They used shell companies to submit fake documents and bid against each other for hospital tenders.

The Hawks and Special Investigating Unit have been investigating the Tembisa Hospital scandal for three years.

