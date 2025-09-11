Rwandans Urged to Show Hospitality, Support During Historic Cycling Race

As Rwanda prepares to host the UCI Road World Championships, from September 21-28, citizens have been urged to uphold the country's reputation for cleanliness, hospitality, discipline, and active participation in the cycling events. From cheering along race routes to maintaining smooth traffic and ensuring safety, everyone has a role to play in making this global event a success.

This call to action was emphasized on Wednesday, September 10, during an X Spaces discussion featuring key stakeholders, including Emma Claudine Ntirenganya, the Director General in charge of Communication and Community Education at City of Kigali, ACP Boniface Rutikanga, the police spokesperson, and Liliane Kayirebwa, second vice-president of Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY).

Ntirenganya emphasized the significance of Rwanda hosting this global cycling event--the first of its kind on the African continent-- noting that the country was chosen due to its proven track record in hospitality and infrastructure readiness to host major sporting events.

She explained that preparations are well underway, with key locations, such as the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) roundabout, being prepared for the start and finish of the race. Roads have been carefully selected and upgraded, creating alternative routes to support the event and minimize disruption.

"We want people to come and cheer for the cyclists. On the first, second, and third days, the race will start at BK Arena and finish at the KCC. We need fans all along the route to welcome and support the riders," said Ntirenganya. "If you can't get to the start or finish points, go to any road near your home. This is not a time to stay indoors--it's time to celebrate and support this historic event."

She also encouraged residents to maintain cleanliness, especially in areas where the race will pass, underlining that motorcyclists and other service providers are expected to act as "ambassadors," offering excellent service and supporting a positive image of the country.

'No lockdown'

Rutikanga clarified that despite the large-scale nature of the cycling event, daily life in Kigali will continue as usual, noting that despite disruptions for some activities, there will be no lockdown. Movement will still be possible, and designated alternative routes will be available during the race.

"Road closures will vary from day to day based on the race route, meaning not all areas will be affected at once. On the final day, for instance, the race will pass through Nyabugogo, but other areas will remain open and active," the police spokesperson said.

He also addressed public concerns about work disruptions, stating that the week should not be seen as a holiday. Workers are expected to continue their duties, and those who can work from home may do so for convenience, not because of any imposed restrictions. Only students will stay home, while other sectors will operate as normal.

Regarding safety

Rutikanga emphasized that security will be enhanced across all parts of the race route, with police presence, clear signage, and barriers to manage crowds. Special attention will be given to hotspots with high attendance, and safety measures are also in place for athletes, with dedicated security teams and escort vehicles.

"There is no total shutdown, no lockdown. Life will continue, and work will go on," he said.

Social and premium rides

FERWACY's Kayirebwa explained that the international cycling competition is far larger than the annual Tour du Rwanda and includes a social ride and a premium ride for amateur cyclists. The upcoming race is under the direct leadership of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), which has permitted unlimited national teams from across the world to participate.

"So far, over 700 riders have confirmed their attendance, with the number of teams expected to reach around 20 per category. This scale of participation is unprecedented for Rwanda," Kayirebwa noted.

She highlighted that the event brings together a broader coalition of organizers, including UCI, FERWACY, the Ministry of Sports, and the City of Kigali, each playing a key role, with FERWACY focusing on the technical aspects.

She also mentioned the social ride that is being organized to celebrate the upcoming UCI World Championships, providing an opportunity for everyone to get involved. It will take place on September 20, from 12 PM to 2 PM from KCC and pass by the golf course in Nyarutarama, and it will be open to all who have registered.

"I will also be there. I have already registered," said Kayirebwa. "But in addition to the social ride, a premium ride is scheduled for September 28, which will be for a limited number of participants who pay a fee of $300. So far, 100 out of the 200 available slots have already been filled," she added.