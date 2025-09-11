Rwanda: Majority of Suicide Attempts in Rwanda Involve Young Adults - Rbc

On Tuesday, September 10, Rwanda joined the global community to observe World Suicide Prevention Day, dedicated to raising awareness about suicide, promoting understanding, and encouraging action to create safer and more supportive environments.

Data from Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) shows that in 2024, a total of 602 cases of suicide attempts were managed in health facilities. Of these, 51.67 percent were women and 48.33 percent were men.

In terms of age, 16.8 percent were under 18, while 51.3 percent were between 19 and 35, and 32 percent were above 35 years old.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: Calls for more support, awareness to fight suicide

Speaking to The New Times, Dr. Jean Damascene Iyamuremye, Director of Psychiatric Care at RBC, noted that a range of social and personal challenges contribute to suicidal behaviour. These include relationship problems, particularly family conflict, limited family support, and financial difficulties.

He added that a history of mental disorders also influences suicide risk, with other factors including school or work-related stress, chronic illnesses, and legal problems.

"The emotional burden experienced by people in distress often goes unnoticed until it reaches a crisis point. That is why talking about it is important. We encourage people not to face their struggles alone, as even simple conversations can create opportunities for healing," Dr. Iyamuremye said.

Nationwide mental health access

He added that RBC has established several measures to address these challenges. For example, mental health services have been expanded and integrated across the national healthcare system, making them available at health centres, district hospitals, and referral hospitals.

In addition, Community Health Workers (CHWs) are trained to recognise mental health symptoms and refer patients to the appropriate care.

A 24/7 Mental Health Helpline (116), operated by RBC, provides free and confidential support to people experiencing emotional distress.

Dr. Iyamuremye noted that efforts are also focused on early identification and timely support, with the aim of reducing risk and promoting recovery.

To enhance suicide prevention, RBC is working on strategies such as expanding public education to reduce stigma, increasing access to mental health services in primary care facilities, and training healthcare workers in suicide prevention and trauma-informed care, he added.

"Targeted programs are in place for high-risk groups, including adolescents, people with chronic diseases, and members of the workforce. In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, school-based mental health services have been implemented since 2018 to support students and promote early intervention."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Warning signs and support

"People don't just wake up one day and commit suicide. It is important that families, friends or colleagues learn to know the highs and lows of someone they live or work with," said Jane Gatete Abatoni, the Executive Secretary of ARCT-Ruhuka, a Rwandan association of trauma counsellors.

According to Abatoni, suicide is rarely a sudden act. It often follows a build-up of emotional pain, distress, or long-standing challenges.

She noted that behavioural changes signal concern, for instance, withdrawing from loved ones, saying goodbye, giving away belongings, or taking reckless risks like dangerous driving may be signs.

While anyone can be affected, some are more at risk, like those with a personal or family history of suicide, people with depression or other mental health issues, or those living with chronic pain.

She noted that childhood trauma, such as neglect or abuse, can also increase vulnerability, for example when pain piles up without relief or support, people may begin to feel there is no way out.

Abatoni explained that communities have a role in prevention, noting that support, inclusion, and ongoing follow-up can make a difference.

"When someone feels part of a community, the sense of belonging can reduce the loneliness and isolation that often fuel suicidal thoughts."