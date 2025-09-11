Zimbabwe: Deadline Set for Unregistered Schools

Government has warned that unregistered schools mushrooming across the country will be shut down by January next year if they fail to regularise their operations.

Education Minister Torerayi Moyo told Parliament on Thursday that authorities had given illegal schools a four-month grace period to protect learners during examinations but insisted the institutions could not continue to operate outside the law.

"It is illegal to establish a school that is not registered. We have given illegal schools a grace period of four months because we did not want to close those schools haphazardly, as this disadvantages the learners. Come January 2026, those schools that operate illegally and fail to regularise will be closed," he said.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda sought clarification asking whether such schools could register their pupils for national examinations.

Minister Moyo replied "All schools that are not registered are operating illegally. We do not want to close them now because that would impact the students but directors must follow procedures and register before December 31."

CCC legislator Ellen Shiriyedenga argued that the proliferation of unregistered schools reflected the country's shortage of formal learning facilities.

"We were informed in this august House that we have a deficit of 3,000 schools. I would like to believe that what has caused the mushrooming of these schools is the fact that there is a gap and children do not have to walk long distances," she said.

Minister Moyo acknowledged the deficit but said progress had been made.

"We carried out a study in 2022 and the findings were that we had a deficit of 3,000 schools. I can happily inform this House that since then, we have built more than 600 schools. This year alone, we are targeting to construct not less than 200," he said.

He added that school construction was being driven not only by government but also by churches, corporates and international partners.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had built seven schools this year while the Johane Marange Church was building eight.

Chiredzi Central legislator Ropafadzo Makumire pressed the minister on exploitation in unregulated institutions.

"What urgent measures are being taken by Government to ensure that these illegal schools do not exploit learners?" he asked.

Moyo admitted some of the schools operated in secrecy often discovered only after complaints.

"We have a case in point of an illegal school that abused examination funds of students. That is when we descended on the school and discovered some of the teachers were not even qualified. Sometimes we get tip-offs. If any Hon. Member is aware of an illegal school in their constituency, they should inform us," he said.

Other MPs pressed the minister on whether government was following through on projects budgeted for.

"It saddens us to see resources lying idle while communities rely on social welfare. We must restore their dignity by enabling them to produce enough for themselves and for the market," Moyo admitted.

Meanwhile, Zaka South legislator Clemence Chiduwa raised the issue of private schools failing to teach local languages. "Is it mandatory or discretionary?" he asked.

The minister did not directly respond but maintained that government's regulatory powers applied to all schools.

Mbizo legislator Corban Madzivanyika challenged the minister's figures, asking whether more than 400 schools had been constructed in 2025 alone.

Moyo clarified "Between 2022 and 2025, we built more than 600 schools. That was the statement I made."

While lawmakers welcomed the progress on school construction, they pressed the government to strike a balance between expanding access to education and enforcing standards.

"Our policy is that we do not want those schools to operate illegally, but we cannot close them abruptly because we would be violating the right to education. That is why we have given them up to January to regularise." Moyo said