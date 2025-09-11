Zimbabwe: ZESA Promises Reliability After Major Shutdown

11 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Hwange Power Station's Unit 3 has been shut down for statutory maintenance, with ZESA Holdings confirming the planned outage will run from 10 September to 24 October 2025.

The power utility said the 44-day exercise was crucial to improving the unit's reliability and long-term efficiency.

"ZESA Holdings wishes to inform its valued stakeholders that Hwange Unit 3 will undergo statutory maintenance from 10 September to 24 October 2025, a planned outage of 44 days. This exercise is essential to enhance the unit's availability and reliability," the company said in a statement.

During the maintenance period, four other units at Hwange will remain in operation to sustain generation capacity.

ZESA apologised for potential inconvenience to customers and said the move was part of a wider effort to stabilise electricity supply.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your understanding and continued support. ZESA Holdings remains committed to improving supply reliability, and ensuring a sustainable energy future for all our customers," the statement added.

Hwange Power Station, the country's largest thermal plant plays a central role in the country's electricity generation though it has faced frequent breakdowns in recent years.

