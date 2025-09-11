Ethiopian Airlines to Launch International Flights From Bishoftu Airport By 2030

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew, announced that the new Bishoftu International Airport is projected to be completed within five years, with the goal of launching international flight services by 2030.

The CEO stated that the completion of the new Bishoftu International Airport will be a significant leap forward for Ethiopia's aviation industry.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had previously mentioned the construction of Bishoftu International Airport as one of the new mega-projects to begin in the new Ethiopian year.

In a New Year's message to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), Mesfin Tasew extended his best wishes for a year of joy, love, and prosperity to all Ethiopians, as well as the airline's customers and employees.

He emphasized that Ethiopian Airlines is a national institution that requires continuous hard work.

He credited the airline's success and ability to overcome challenges to the unwavering support from the government, the dedication of the airline's and board management, and the diligence of its staff.

Mesfin noted that hard work and success are hallmarks of the airline, highlighting its continued growth in the past year, which included opening new flight routes and expanding its airport infrastructure.

He further explained that preparations have been finalized to begin the construction of new Bishoftu International Airport project in the 2018 fiscal year.

The CEO revealed that the relocation of farmers from the project site is underway, with the construction of new housing nearing completion. He stated that the airline is currently seeking financing for the airport's construction.

Mesfin also noted that the Bishoftu airport will feature a modern terminal, ranking it among the world's major airports and solidifying Ethiopian Airlines' reputation as a global aviation leader.

Regarding future plans, Mesfin stated that the airline's "Vision 2035" has been revised to "Vision 2040," with the new plan to be unveiled soon.

He added that the airline is already taking steps to provide enhanced service to its customers. The CEO also mentioned that the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport will be modernized to provide international-standard service for domestic flights. Additionally, he announced that Ethiopian Airlines is set to open new routes in the New Year to offer convenient and efficient flight services to its customers.