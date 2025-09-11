Kenya: HR Exam Results Show Record Candidate Surge, Persistent Gender Gap

11 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Human Resource Management Professional Examinations Board (HRMPEB) has released the results for the August 2025 series, reflecting rising demand for professional certification in Kenya's human resources sector.

A total of 1,589 candidates sat for examinations under both the Old and Revised Certified Human Resource Professional (CHRP) curriculum. This was an increase from the 1,497 candidates who sat the April 2025 series. Out of the August candidates, 371 were male (23.3 percent) while 1,218 were female (76.7 percent), continuing a strong female representation in the HR profession.

In addition, 308 candidates were examined under the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) Diploma and Craft Certificate programs. Of these, 44 were male (14.3 percent) and 264 were female (85.7 percent), reflecting an even wider gender gap.

Board Chairperson Sharon Kisire, while speaking during the release, acknowledged the disparity, noting that male candidates make up less than one third of the overall candidature.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She said the imbalance highlighted the need for stronger collaboration with industry to create opportunities such as internships, mentorships, and job shadowing programs that can appeal to both men and women. Kisire further emphasized the importance of promoting diverse role models within the HR profession to inspire more balanced participation.

The growing number of candidates underscores the importance of building an inclusive pipeline of HR practitioners who can meet the evolving needs of organizations in Kenya and beyond.

HRMPEB is preparing for a certification ceremony in October, where over 1,000 successful candidates are expected to be formally recognized for completing their programs. The event is set to highlight the sector's steady expansion and the critical role of HR professionals in shaping workplace standards.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.