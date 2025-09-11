Kenya: HR Exam Results Show Record Candidate Surge, Persistent Gender Gap

Nairobi — The Human Resource Management Professional Examinations Board (HRMPEB) has released the results for the August 2025 series, reflecting rising demand for professional certification in Kenya's human resources sector.

A total of 1,589 candidates sat for examinations under both the Old and Revised Certified Human Resource Professional (CHRP) curriculum. This was an increase from the 1,497 candidates who sat the April 2025 series. Out of the August candidates, 371 were male (23.3 percent) while 1,218 were female (76.7 percent), continuing a strong female representation in the HR profession.

In addition, 308 candidates were examined under the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) Diploma and Craft Certificate programs. Of these, 44 were male (14.3 percent) and 264 were female (85.7 percent), reflecting an even wider gender gap.

Board Chairperson Sharon Kisire, while speaking during the release, acknowledged the disparity, noting that male candidates make up less than one third of the overall candidature.

She said the imbalance highlighted the need for stronger collaboration with industry to create opportunities such as internships, mentorships, and job shadowing programs that can appeal to both men and women. Kisire further emphasized the importance of promoting diverse role models within the HR profession to inspire more balanced participation.

The growing number of candidates underscores the importance of building an inclusive pipeline of HR practitioners who can meet the evolving needs of organizations in Kenya and beyond.

HRMPEB is preparing for a certification ceremony in October, where over 1,000 successful candidates are expected to be formally recognized for completing their programs. The event is set to highlight the sector's steady expansion and the critical role of HR professionals in shaping workplace standards.