Kenya: Safaricom Rolls Out New Packages for Boda Riders, Cab Drivers

Nairobi — Safaricom has introduced two new packages targeting ride-hailing drivers and boda boda operators with a mix of connectivity, fuel discounts, and insurance support.

The propositions, dubbed Ofa Ya Boda Boda and Bundle Ya Deree, will offer affordable voice and data bundles with free access to navigation and ride-hailing apps.

Operators will also access subsidized insurance against accidents, illness, or income loss, alongside financial literacy and road safety training.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Safaricom said the rollout is part of efforts to equip drivers and riders with 4G-enabled devices, enabling them to improve earnings and tap into digital opportunities.

Through a partnership with Vivo Energy, drivers using Bundle Ya Deree will also benefit from fuel discounts every Friday at Shell outlets across the country.

The launch comes as the transport sector continues to play a major role in Kenya's economy, contributing 4.4 percent to GDP in 2024.

The sector has over 1.4 million registered motorcycles, creating more than one million direct jobs, with riders generating an estimated Sh1 billion daily.

By addressing high costs and safety risks, the telco said the new packages aim to improve financial security and lower operating costs for transport workers.

Boda boda riders can access Ofa Ya Boda by dialing 5448#, while Bundle Ya Deree is available to cab drivers on 5446#.