Rwanda-China Ties 'At Historic High' As Beijing Marks 76th Anniversary

China's Ambassador to Rwanda, Gao Wenqi, said the two countries' relations are at 'a historic high' as the Asian country marked the 76th anniversary founding of its republic.

Speaking at a reception in Kigali on September 10, Gao described the anniversary as both a reflection on China's transformation from war-torn beginnings to a global economic powerhouse and a celebration of the strengthening partnership with Rwanda.

He noted that bilateral trade between China and Rwanda reached a record US$670 million in 2024, with flagship Chinese-backed projects from hospitals and highways to education initiatives continuing to come to Rwanda.

"Last year saw our partnership elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, fundamentally opening exciting new horizons for collaboration across all fronts. We highly value Rwanda's support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to the One-China principle," he said.

"As Rwanda's foremost source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), China backs flagship projects transforming landscapes and lives, like Masaka Hospital providing essential care, modern highways unlocking regional mobility, and cutting-edge Smart Education systems empowering our next generations."

Gao also pointed to the successful debut of EHang's pilotless human-carrying aircraft in Kigali, underscoring future cooperation in advanced technology.

"The successful debut of EHang's pilotless human-carrying flight has laid a strong foundation for sharing new technologies and expertise."

Gen (Rtd) James Kabarebe, who represented the government of Rwanda at the event, said Rwanda has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with China, underscoring Beijing's role in advancing shared prosperity across Africa.

"From economic growth and technological advancement to social development and global engagement, China's experience provides an inspiring path to improvement and shared prosperity. The elevation of our bilateral relations into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects our shared commitment to deepen cooperation for the benefit of our two nations," he said.

"China's cooperation in infrastructure, health, education, and agriculture has significantly contributed to Rwanda's journey towards sustainable growth. Chinese FDI plays an important part in advancing Rwanda's economic, social, and even sociopolitical development."

China and Rwanda bilateral cooperation has been developing steadily.

In March 2017, President Paul Kagame made an official visit to China and held a meeting with President Xi Jinping. In July 2018, at the invitation of President Kagame, President Xi visited Rwanda, marking the first ever visit of a Chinese President to Rwanda.