Rwanda: Kigali's Hottest Night Venue Turns Noon Into the City's Newest Boardroom

11 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Heritier Bahizi

Kigali knows Atelier du Vin for its nights. Crowds spill onto the terrace, the bass is felt as much as heard, and the energy carries late into the evening. What's less known is that the venue has begun to write a different story in the daylight hours.

By noon, the same place that hosts weekend DJs and late-night fashion crowds takes on a quieter role, offering business lunches designed for conversation and deal making.

From Monday to Friday, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., the wine bar and event space welcomes walk-ins and reservations for a three-course lunch. For Rwf20,000 per person, guests can select a starter, main course and dessert from a menu that leans toward refinement rather than excess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atelier Du Vin (@atelierduvin_rw)

Management describes it as a natural extension of what they already do. "The whole city knows our signature nights out, the music booming, the energy every edition," they said. "But unlike a nightclub, our space transforms during the day. We want to cater to business personnel who are looking to dine while making deals."

The lunch offering is more than a meal, they insist. It is a stage set for conversations that matter. "More business gets done at a dining table than it does in a boardroom," one manager explained. "Our selection of dishes is meant to give teams a taste of fine dining while encouraging them to reach new heights. If a handshake closes the deal, that's success. But building trust, breaking down barriers and sharing transparency are also successes."

They say laughter and good food never hurt a meeting either.

The idea is not new in global capitals where restaurants double as boardrooms, but in Kigali, it is still catching on. Atelier du Vin's edge comes from the way its physical space flexes between day and night. The wide seating plan, already designed for large groups during nightlife events, is easily adapted for teams or one-on-one conversations.

Privacy is available too, with an indoor room equipped with a screen for presentations or closed-door sessions.

For corporate teams or small businesses, the offer is straightforward: reserve a table, bring your agenda, and let the food carry some of the weight. For Rwf20,000, the set menu is priced to be accessible while still offering an experience closer to fine dining than a quick meal.

Atelier du Vin is located on KN 3 Road at the Akagera Business Group Marketplace, with free parking for guests. For information or reservations, call 0799 368 925.

Read the original article on New Times.

