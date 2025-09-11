Algeria: President Tebboune Offers Condolences On Martyrdom of Master Caporal Ammari Seif Eddine

8 September 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, offered on Monday his condolences to the members of the People's National Army (PNA) and the family of Master Caporal Ammari Seif Eddine, who died as a martyr in a search and combing operation in the area of the military sector of Tipaza.

"It is with immense sadness and deep affliction that the President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, learned of the martyrdom of Master Corporal, Ammari Seif Eddine, during a search and combing operation in the area of the military sector of Tipaza which allowed the neutralization of two terrorists," said the condolence message.

"In this painful ordeal, the President of the Republic offers his heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family and the People's National Army (PNA). He assured them of his deep sympathy and prays to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased His holy mercy, to welcome him into His vast Paradise, and to comfort his relatives. To Allah we belong and to Him we return."

