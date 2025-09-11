Somalia: Head of Somalia's Disaster Management Agency Visits Las and City

11 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Las Anod — Mahmud Macalin Abdulle, Chairman of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), arrived in Las Anod, the capital of the northeastern regional state, on Thursday for a working visit focused on disaster relief and humanitarian support.

Abdulle led a delegation that was warmly received by a broad range of local and regional officials, including ministers, members of parliament, and representatives from various community groups. The welcoming ceremony underscored the strong support from local authorities and the community for SoDMA's initiatives.

The purpose of the visit is to launch several key projects aimed at improving disaster response capabilities and enhancing social service delivery in the region.

Abdulle and his team also conducted assessments of the current humanitarian conditions in Las Anod and surrounding areas to better tailor aid efforts.

During the visit, SoDMA officials engaged in discussions with local leaders and government representatives to coordinate ongoing and future initiatives.

These consultations aim to strengthen collaboration between federal agencies and regional authorities to address urgent humanitarian needs effectively.

This mission forms part of SoDMA's wider strategy to bolster Somalia's capacity to manage emergencies and improve the delivery of vital services to vulnerable populations across the country.

