Congo-Kinshasa: Somali Business Delegation Warmly Received in Kinshasa, Led By Ambassador Jibril Ibrahim Abdulle

Kinshasa — A delegation of Somali businesspeople received a warm welcome upon arrival in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in a visit aimed at strengthening trade ties and exploring new investment opportunities. The delegation was led by Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya, Jibril Ibrahim Abdulle.

The visit follows more than a year of sustained engagement between the Somali Embassy in Kenya and the DRC Embassy based in Nairobi, which has facilitated ongoing dialogue with Somali entrepreneurs living in Kenya.

The Somali Embassy in Kenya has played a critical role in supporting and coordinating efforts to expand Somali trade across the region.

Somali investment and commercial activity continues to expand rapidly across the African continent, particularly in Eastern, Central, and Southern Africa.

Somalia's recent admission into the East African Community (EAC) has further encouraged Somali businesspeople to explore broader regional markets and investment prospects.

Many Somali traders operating in the DRC rely heavily on supply chains linked to Kenya, especially for fuel, motor vehicles, and cross-border transport linking Congo with Kenya, Zambia, and South Sudan. However, these traders frequently face numerous logistical and regulatory challenges, prompting calls for greater institutional support.

In response, the Somali Embassy in Kenya and the DRC Embassy in Nairobi jointly organized the current visit, which includes consultative meetings focused on facilitating trade, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and identifying new economic opportunities for Somali entrepreneurs.

The Somali Embassy in Kenya has previously played an instrumental role in securing the release of Somali traders who were detained in the DRC.

During their stay in Kinshasa, the delegation is scheduled to meet with a range of stakeholders including government officials, licensing agencies, banking institutions, and representatives from the construction and energy sectors.

The visit also includes engagements with members of the Somali business community in the DRC, with a focus on identifying key challenges and developing solutions to enhance their operations.