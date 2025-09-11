Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Ranked Among World's Best Countries to Visit in 2025, According to Travel Experts

If 2025 is the year you're finally planning that big trip, travel experts say Zimbabwe and Morocco should be high on your list. Global travel platform Kayak has named both countries among the world's best places to visit in 2025, drawing on its latest Travel Check-in report.

The ranking highlights destinations that balance adventure with relaxation--factoring in everything from wellness escapes and city-hopping potential to opportunities for slow, low-intensity travel.

Zimbabwe

" alt="victoria-falls" width="790" height="445" data-original="https://ocdn.eu/pulscms-transforms/1/FXiktkpTURBXy83OWJkYzNmMTY1YjJkY2FhMGNhOTgwYmJiY2E1NDgzNi5qcGeRlQLNAxbNAb3Cww" /> Victoria FallsZimbabwe is at the top of the list of the world's best countries to visit in 2025. The country is a land of wild beauty and rich history. Think rocky granite outcrops rising above golden plains, acacia trees swaying under endless skies, and ancient ruins that whisper stories of the past.

At Great Zimbabwe, those iconic stone walls still stand strong, a reminder of centuries of civilisation.

Over at Victoria Falls, the mighty Zambezi crashes down so hard it throws up mist that often catches the sun in fleeting rainbows.. And if you're after something calmer, the Eastern Highlands bring misty mountains, winding trails, and a kind of peace you didn't know you needed.

Why it's on the radar: Zimbabwe's cities are drawing fresh interest: flight searches to Bulawayo have jumped more than 80% on Kayak, while Harare has seen a 56% rise for summer travel this year.

Morocco

Morocco comes in 6th on the list, making it the second African country to feature. The country offers a blend of desert magic, mountain drama, and vibrant city life. Out in the Sahara, you've got endless red dunes under silent skies.

The Atlas Mountains rise tall with snowy peaks, and down in the valleys, olive and argan groves scatter the hills. In Fez, the medina is a maze of narrow alleys, tiled courtyards, and the unforgettable smell of leather dyeing.

Marrakech is a whole vibe--lantern-lit rooftops, busy souks, metalworkers hammering away, and sunset views over minarets. By the coast, Essaouira serves up salty sea winds and seagulls circling its blue-shuttered houses. And for the dreamiest scene of all, Chefchaouen's blue-painted streets wind up toward the Rif Mountains.

Earlier this year, Morocco emerged as Africa's most visited destination, attracting 17.4 million visitors in 2024, according to its Ministry of Tourism.

Why it's on the radar: Marrakech stands out as one of the best-value long-haul destinations with flight prices down 5% compared to summer last year on Kayak.