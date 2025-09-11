Zimbabwe: Mob Justice Suspected After Zimbabwean Man Brutally Murdered in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have launched an investigation into a suspected mob justice incident after the body of a man, believed to be a Zimbabwean national, was discovered in Mooihoek, Driekop. The victim, who is thought to be in his 30s, was found with severe injuries consistent with a brutal assault.

Police responded to a report of a murder at about 6:30 am on Sunday. On arrival, they discovered the man's body with multiple injuries, believed to have been inflicted with stones and bottles. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the provincial police spokesperson, confirmed that the motive for the killing is still under investigation and appealed for the public's help.

"We are treating this as a serious case of mob justice and are appealing to community members with any information to come forward," said Ledwaba.

"The circumstances around the man's death are still unknown, and we urge anyone who can assist in tracing his next of kin or can provide information that leads to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police immediately.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Mmatlou Nkoana at 082 716 8075, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or use the My SAPS App," he said.

In another case, a 34-year-old woman is expected to appear before the Malamulele Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, following her arrest in connection with a mob-justice incident at Mphakati village under the Saselamani policing area.

Colonel Ledwaba said the horrific murder incident occurred on Sunday morning.

"Police were conducting patrol duties when they were informed about members of the community who were busy assaulting a male victim at the village. They reacted swiftly and rushed to the vicinity and found a male victim lying in the middle of the road with severe injuries on his body," said Ledwaba.

Emergency medical services were summoned, and he was declared dead on arrival at the scene.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was forcefully dragged from his residence by a mob who accused him of stealing a laptop from a nearby house," said Ledwaba.

Police said the arrested woman was positively identified as one of the participants in the brutal attack. Several other suspects are still at large.

