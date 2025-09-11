Zimbabwe: Rasta the Artist - From Sketching Mandela, Honouring Legends and Painting Africa's Heritage

September is Heritage Month in South Africa -- a time to celebrate the nation's cultural diversity, traditions, and stories that shape its identity. Few artists embody that spirit more than Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje, a painter whose bold portraits of iconic figures have made him one of the most recognisable cultural voices in the country.

Early beginnings

"I'm Lebani David Thaka Sirenje, born in Zimbabwe, Bulawayo in Pumula East, born to a Zimbabwean mother and a Mozambican father. I grew up in Bulawayo, went to Ingwegwe Primary School, and high schooled at Magwegwe Secondary School. My love for art started when I was in primary school at seven years, when I saw myself doing sketches at school and impressing my classmates who liked my art," he recalls.

His grandmother, Mam'Mhlanga, played a key role in shaping his artistic path.

"It is my grandmother's love for art that kept me going. She used to come from the rural areas of Zimnyama in Plumtree to buy fabrics from Bulawayo, so I would sketch on those materials and she would follow with different colours of wool and make beautiful designs. I would go with her to those villages to sell, and also design their mud huts with prints like Gogo Esther Mahlangu's art.

"As I'm doing art now, I'm so happy and always treasure the love that was shown by my granny. She always said I'm gonna be a big artist. I don't think she meant this big -- wayesho nje ukuthi ngizoba ngumdwebi -- and I went all out and became this big. Unfortunately, she never saw me escalating to these heights of art," says Rasta.

Rising to fame with Mandela

Rasta's fame began in high school, when he sketched a portrait of Nelson Mandela straight from a television screen.

"My fame rose from high school when I sketched the former president Nelson Mandela, copying it from a TV screen. I took it to my class, they showed my teacher, then my teacher took it to the principal. I had to explain to myself how I did it. It felt as if I did something wrong, but I was cheered, and the whole school was amazed. We were not familiar with his face, and I illustrated Mandela. If there were socials back then, I was gonna trend," he says.

From that moment, he realised the power of his art to connect people with history.

"I'm inspired by daily living and people who are doing great in our lifetime, as I paint those who have passed on and those who are here with us, making a difference in our lives, to celebrate them as well when they are still alive.

"It started when I saw a gap in that kind of honoring. As we put tombstones on their tombs, for me, it is to do a painting that will last in their lives and be treasured for generations to come. I painted the late Brenda Fassie, Walter Sisulu way back in 2003. So it started way back, even before socials, to say I'm not here for trends but for the culture I created."

His work has since gained global recognition.

"I even see some artists as well doing art when there is a legend who has passed on. Good turn up to the creatives, as I'm the one to remember. When you raise art, other artists applaud me and say you are great, you set the bar, they follow. I'm popular in all the corners of the world, and you will hear a chat about me and my art. I'm impressed that I will leave a legacy -- from sketchbooks to history books," says Rasta.

Art on the big screen

Beyond galleries, Rasta's work has made its way into film, television, and advertising.

"I'm featured in musical videos, films, and adverts. I did paintings in the Gomora film and featured in the film. I did DiepCity, where I painted the late Brenda Fassie, HHP, Mandoza on a background wall, and other paintings that were at the bar. It was a big project from Black Brain. They called me again to do the walls in the rooms of Black Door film.

"I did a Chicken Licken advert -- if there were awards for adverts, I was gonna take an award hahaha. I did a Ballantine's Whiskey advert as well. I'm looking forward to getting these calls again and being seen doing this other kind of art," he says.

But his creativity goes beyond painting.

"At a young age, I thought I was gonna be a singer as I was in the school choir and an athlete in long-distance marathon at school. Later on, we formed our own group of isicathamiya where we sang in events as young as 14 years. I still have that passion. I hope I will have a chance and go to the studio and record a song in my career. I have to do that -- watch this space," Rasta laughs.

Heritage and culture

For Rasta, Heritage Month is more than a calendar event -- it's a reminder of identity, pride, and unity.

"Heritage means Imvelaphi (origin) -- our culture, our religion, our beings. It's a pity that we only consider and touch our roots once a year in this month, where we wear our different traditional attire, and show the world how we love and embrace our culture.

"As an artist, I get touched and wish that we can always have our cultures meet regularly, not only during Heritage Month or Heritage Day. Let's hope one day this can be recognized every month. It's so good when we see our different attire collaborating, and those colourful beads that are worn -- they are closer to our being as Africans, we are proud.

"Also in art it fits. We see a lot of exhibitions, art being involved to honour these days of our Heritage Month," he says.

And his message for Africans is clear:

"Africans, let's hold hands and stand tall. This is us. No tribalism, no xenophobia acts in oneself. We are all one," Rasta declares.

Giving back to the youth

Looking ahead, Rasta dreams of creating an academy to nurture young artists.

"I wish and hope one day I will have an initiative that will cater to young upcoming artists in music, acting, craft, and visual art -- an academy with a gallery to hang works for upcoming artists so they get a chance to show their works.

"As a community, we need to lift one another to flourish. I'm so proud to say one day I will fulfil my dreams and see artists being respected and honoured as well. I need a sponsor so we can break ground and have the building where we will create jobs and take all the youth out of the streets, and give them something to do. Skills save the lives of our youth.

"In my community, there are kids and youth who ask me when I am opening my academy. I'm worried because I don't have an answer. I use my own materials to help these young artists do art. Way back, I had a sponsor, I had a class in Hillbrow Theatre, Hillbrow Recreation Centre, and Mother Johnson's place in Hillbrow, but I was overpowered by a lack of funding. It was not easy to say they have to pay.

"I need help to get a proper studio where I work. It's not good to display my art and have a class at the same time," says Rasta.