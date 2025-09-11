Malawi: Mutharika Back On the Trail - DPP Leader to Shake Blantyre With Whistle-Stop Tours

Former president Peter Mutharika, now leading the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) into next week's elections, is storming back onto the campaign trail with a series of whistle-stop rallies across the Southern Region, culminating in a fiery entry into Blantyre tomorrow.

According to the DPP itinerary, Mutharika will make quick stops to fire up supporters at Mangochi Turn-Off in Balaka, Songani, Chinamwali, and Thondwe in Zomba, before wrapping up the tour with a high-voltage address at Kachere in Blantyre.

With just days to go before Malawians head to the polls, Mutharika is crisscrossing the region with blunt, uncompromising messages, urging citizens to reject what he calls "failed leadership" under the current administration.

Last week in Liwonde and Mangochi, the 84-year-old political heavyweight declared that "Malawi has a president, but no leader", accusing President Lazarus Chakwera of presiding over economic collapse, runaway inflation, foreign exchange shortages, and fuel crises.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This country is bleeding. People cannot afford food. Businesses are dying. Malawians need a leader with the courage to act -- and I am ready to fix this mess," Mutharika thundered to cheering crowds.

The DPP strongman has promised decisive action on the economy, pledging to stabilise the currency, bring back affordable fuel, and slash the cost of living. His campaign has sought to paint him as the only experienced hand capable of "restoring order" after what the party calls "five wasted years."

As the campaign clock ticks down, Mutharika's whistle-stop tour is being seen as a dramatic push to mobilise his base in the Southern Region -- the party's traditional stronghold -- and prove that the old lion still has the roar to shake the political landscape.