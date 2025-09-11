Malawi: Teveta Procures, Distributes Over 200 Computer Equipment Worth K800m to Technical Colleges

Technical Entrepreneurship and Vocational Education Authority (TEVETA) has procured over 200 computers and 20 printers worth K800 million to be distributed in various Community Technical Colleges (CTCs) and Community Skills Development Centres (CSDCs)in the country.

Speaking during the symbolic handover ceremony of five computers and one printer at Linthipe Community Technical College in Salima on Tuesday, TEVETA Board Chairperson Pyoka Tembo said the Authority fully recognize government's commitment to the promotion of technical and vocational education and training in Malawi.

"For this reason the Authority decided to compliment government's effort towards provision of training equipment in its providers by procuring these computers and printers. We are therefore excited to be part of this agenda of empowering the youth," he said.

Adding that although the Authority has invested a lot of money in the procurement but it is worth it because computers are no longer a luxury but a necessity. "They make learning more interacting allowing students to access digital resources, simulations and virtual labs that bring theory to life."

Tembo emphasized that computers equip the trainees with digital literacy, which is an essential skill in today's workplace.

According to him, whether in design, accounting, engineering or entrepreneurship, industry now demands graduates who are not only technically skilled but also computer proficient.

"By integrating computers in Tevet we bridge the gap between training institutions and industry. We prepare our young people to adapt to modern workplaces to innovate and even to start their own businesses in the digital economy," he stressed.

The College Principal, Josephine Kamanga hailed the Authority for their timely donation.

"The computers will prepare and provide students with more access to the digital market," she said.

Kamanga therefore assured the Authority that the College will take good care of the equipment.