Uganda: Aga Khan Arrives in Uganda for Official Visit

10 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

- Prince Rahim Al-Hussainy, Aga Khan V, arrived in the country on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, for a two-day official visit.

The Aga Khan, on his first official visit to Uganda since installation on February 11, 2025, was welcomed at Entebbe International Airport by Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng before proceeding to State House, where he met President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni.

During the visit, the Aga Khan will preside over the launch of the Aga Khan University and commission the construction of the Aga Khan Hospital in Kampala.

He is also scheduled to meet with Uganda's Ismaili community.

Speaking at State House, President Museveni recalled his early encounters with the Ismaili community in Ntungamo and praised their role in the country's development.

He said Uganda's past governments had stifled private sector growth, remarking, "If past governments had not interfered with the Shia community's development, they would be very far."

Museveni pledged continued government support for private investment, stressing that earlier views of enterprise as colonial relics no longer define Uganda's economic policy.

The Aga Khan, accompanied by his sister Princess Zahra Aga Khan and younger brother Prince Aly Muhammad Aga Khan, thanked the Ugandan government for the reception and support from ministries of Education and Health.

"My father had great love for Uganda, so it is very meaningful for me to be here to meet you," he said.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening regional integration under the East African Community (EAC).

The Aga Khan urged faster progress on the common market, while Museveni assured him that efforts were already underway.

The visit underscores growing cooperation between Uganda and the Aga Khan Development Network, particularly in healthcare, education, and economic development.

