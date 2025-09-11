Namibia: Attempted Murders By Firearms Increases By 30 Percent - Minister Iipumbu

10 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

As Africa observes September as the month of amnesty, attempted murders by firearms have increased by 30% between 2021 and 2024.

This was revealed by minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Lucia Iipumbu on Wednesday in parliament.

Robberies and aggravated circumstances have reduced by 19.2%, murder by firearms reduced by 2.8% and pointing at a person with a firearm declined by 9.6%, Iipumbu said.

She said the increase is concerning and the need for amnesty has never been more important to address killings and gender-based violence, and robberies.

She called on the public to hand over illegal firearms to the nearest police stations.

The amnesty period will run until 30 September.

During this month, she assured that no member of the public will be prosecuted except those who fail to hand over firearms before the amnesty period ends.

"This is your time to play your part as citizens, do not wait for the last minute. I believe there will be a solution to reduce the attempted murders by firearms, if we all put efforts together. An unlicensed gun is not a tool for protection but a threat to peace, public safety and development," she said.

She said the amnesty, which was launched last month, is a call to every person who is in possession of illegal firearms, ammunition or explosives to surrender them with no questions asked and without fear of prosecution.

She urged for the development of trust, peace and the end of violence through dialogue.

