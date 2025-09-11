Namibia: Works Ministry Auctions Over 300 Vehicles Worth N$24 Million

The government has auctioned off a total of 306 damaged vehicles from its aging fleet of 1 500, generating about N$24.9 million.

These 1 500 vehicles have collectively surpassed 120 000 kilometres on the odometer, and exceeded the five-year lifespan threshold of government vehicles.

The auction which commenced on 16 June across all 14 regions concluded on 3 September.

This was revealed on Tuesday by minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi in the National Assembly.

"This pool of vehicles we are finalising for disposal and we are establishing a disposal framework and the money that will be collected will be used to replenish the government fleets," he said.

However, the 306 identified vehicles that were auctioned off were damaged and beyond repair as a result of having reached their mechanical lifespan, Nekundi said.

He said the auction has exceeded the ministry's expectations, demonstrating its commitment of good governance strategies.

He added that the recovered funds will be redirected back into government programmes to address other shortcomings.

He said the pool of auctioned vehicles exceeded its ten years of continuous service after its procurement in or before 2014.

He said the fleet is not only old, but it has become a financial burden to the government.