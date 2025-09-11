Namibia: Social Workers Reject Sankwasa's Sweeping Remarks On Unmarried Counsellors

The Namibia Social Workers Association (Naswa) has expressed dismay over comments made by minister of urban and rural development James Sankwasa, suggesting unmarried social workers should not be consulted for marital advice.

Sankwasa made these remarks during the official designation of Hompa Kudumo as the new Ukwangali chief at Kahenge in the Kavango West region last Saturday.

"Today, people are running to the modern courts to discuss their marriage problems, and they come back with the same problem, because they are going before a social worker who is not even married himself," Sankwasa said at the event.

Naswa president Lovisa Nghipandulwa in a statement says social work is not about giving advice or opinions. It is a practice-based profession rooted in scientific methods, ethical standards, and the empowerment of individuals to make informed decisions, she says.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nghipandulwa says social workers are trained in counselling, crisis prevention, community development and policy advocacy.

"Through rigorous academic preparation and supervised field practice, social workers employ therapeutic approaches aimed at resilience-building, empowerment, and legally supported action," she says.

Naswa also highlights the importance of respecting cultural practices while challenging those who violate human rights, citing child marriage in the Kavango regions, which a 2020 United Nations Population Fund report found to be the highest in Namibia at 39.7%.

The association says social workers operate under the Health Professions Act 16 of 2024, which regulates training and practice, and requires registration with the Health Professions Council of Namibia.

According to Naswa, the government recognises the importance of the profession, with the sixth National Development Plan acknowledging a critical shortage of social workers to address issues such as domestic violence, gender-based violence, child abuse, substance abuse, suicide, mental health struggles, food insecurity and youth unemployment.

"We call upon lawmakers, traditional leaders and communities to recognise and support the vital contribution of social workers. This is not just an investment in the profession, but in the well-being of our society," Nghipandulwa says.