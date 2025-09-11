Ethiopia: Second Phase of Agricultural Commercialization Clusters Launched

Addis Ababa — The Government of Ethiopia has placed sustainable agricultural transformation at the center of our development agenda, State Minister of Agriculture, Fikru Fikru Regassa, stated.

The state minister made the remarks during the launch of Agricultural Commercialization through Climate Smart Inclusive Initiative (ACCII ) today at the Africa Climate Summit 2025.

It was indicated that ACC II programme started its implementation across nine regions and 18 selected commodities since july 2025 with the aim of transforming the Ethiopian agri-food sector. The programme is aimed to strengthen agricultural production and productivity as well as improving national food security and resilience against climate change.

Fikru highlighted the government's policy direction on sustainable agriculture and food system transformation.

"Through policies that prioritize climate-smart farming, technology adoption, and inclusive value chain development, we are committed to ensuring food security for our people and contributing to Africa's broader agricultural transformation," Fikru explained.

The second phase of ACC II program marks a new chapter following the remarkable success of the first ACC phase, which began in 2019, benefiting over 4.4 million farmers and a surge in productivity.

The yields in areas where the first ACC was implemented showed 32 percent higher than the national average, it was learnt.

This initial phase also saw average grain yields increase by 86 percent, reaching 3.18 tons per hectare, registering an overall production volume by 56 percent.

Building on these best practices, ACCII is designed to be a comprehensive national response to climate change, food insecurity, and rural poverty.

According to the state minister, "ACCII has dedicated approximately 50 percent of its resources to climate-smart agriculture, focusing on climate information, climate insurance, waste reduction, and the productive use of water and energy."

The program also featured Humanitarian, Development, and Peace (HDP) Nexus, which aims to support 300,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) and refugees to become self-sufficient.

Director General of the Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Institute (ATI), Mandefro Nigussie, on his part emphasized the program's broader vision.

"ACCII represents Ethiopia's strong commitment to scaling up climate-smart, inclusive, and market-oriented agriculture," he said.

He added that the program would "help unlock agricultural potential as a driver of food security and economic transformation."

Undersecretary for Development Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Ole Thonke emphasized Denmark's commitment to partnership and sustainable food systems:

"The Government of Denmark is pleased to announce USD 75 million in support of the Ethiopian agricultural sector. Agriculture is a key driver of Ethiopia's trade and export growth", he said.

Denmark is proud to be a close partner to Ethiopia in this important sector that is essential for economic growth and job creation, he added.

He further stated together with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Agricultural Transformation Institute, Denmark will, among others support stronger climate resilience and better export opportunities for Ethiopian agriculture.