Ethiopia: GERD - A Symbol of National Pride and Unity

Under the bright sun of East Africa, where the historic Nile flows, Ethiopia is emerging with pride and determination. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), located on the Blue Nile, represents more than just its physical structure; it embodies our collective spirit, the essence of our sacrifices, and our national pride.

For many years, Ethiopia witnessed the Nile's waters flowing away without benefiting its own citizens. Despite contributing over 85% of the Nile's water, we remained quiet observers in history. Now, with GERD, we assert ourselves not through anger, but through justice and confidence. We have found our voice, resonating through the valleys of Benishangul-Gumuz with the sound of turbines and the promise of progress.

This dam signifies a renaissance--a revival of our historical strength and a message to the world that Ethiopia is ready to shape its future independently. Recently, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addressed the House of People's Representatives, highlighted that GERD is not solely for Ethiopians; it is a project founded on regional cooperation and a vision for a shared African future. He emphasized, "GERD will serve as a source of energy not only for Ethiopia but also for neighboring countries and beyond." This reflects a new image of Ethiopia--not just as the Nile's source, but as a provider of power, peace, and partnership.

Ethiopians from all walks of life have contributed to GERD, not just financially, but also through their spirit. It has been funded by the dedication of patriots, school children donating their lunch money, farmers sharing their harvests, and artists contributing their talents.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

What other nation can claim such unity in the face of challenges?

Ethiopia has faced threats and pressure from those who resist an independent Africa. Yet, we have remained steadfast and resolute. GERD poses no threat to anyone; rather, it stands as a symbol of hope, sustainable development, and what Africans can achieve through self-belief.

GERD will provide electricity to millions of Ethiopians who have never had access to power in their homes. It will support our industries, schools, and hospitals, lifting our people from energy poverty. Additionally, it will enable power sharing with Sudan, Djibouti, Kenya, South Sudan, and eventually the broader Horn and East Africa region.

Ethiopia is not advancing alone; we are progressing alongside our African brothers and sisters.

As a proud citizen and journalist of this land, I declare: GERD is our dam, our aspiration, and our fate. It conveys to the world that Ethiopia, though ancient, is not forgotten. We are the descendants of Axum and Adwa, known for our wisdom and resilience. Now, we are also the home of GERD--the beacon of Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Infrastructure Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Let GERD be remembered not only as an engineering achievement but also as a testament to patriotism--the kind that shapes history and inspires future generations.