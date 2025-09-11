Sudan: Dr. Nuwara Commends Development and Reconstruction Efforts in Nile River State

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nuwara Abu Muhammad Tahir, affirmed the state's commitment to development projects and reconstruction programs, urging the mobilization of efforts and enhancement of capacities for projects that prioritize human development.

This came during her Wednesday meeting with the government of Nile River State and the state security committee at the state government headquarters in Al-Damer.

Dr. Nuwara praised the local government's achievements, including the operation of 72 factories and 5 specialized hospitals, the rehabilitation and expansion of several roads, as well as its efforts to stabilize the academic years during the war, which led to the Student Creativity Festival and various reconstruction programs.

Dr. Nuwara also reviewed the 106th Support and Assistance Convoy for the Armed Forces, organized by the Nile River State Workers' Union to the Northern State, as well as the convoy heading to areas affected by floods, coordinated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

Dr. Nuwara arrived on Wednesday at Atbara Airport, where she was received by the Wali (governor) of Nile River State and members of his government.