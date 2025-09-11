Sudan: Dr. Nuwara Commends Development and Reconstruction Efforts in Nile River State

10 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nuwara Abu Muhammad Tahir, affirmed the state's commitment to development projects and reconstruction programs, urging the mobilization of efforts and enhancement of capacities for projects that prioritize human development.

This came during her Wednesday meeting with the government of Nile River State and the state security committee at the state government headquarters in Al-Damer.

Dr. Nuwara praised the local government's achievements, including the operation of 72 factories and 5 specialized hospitals, the rehabilitation and expansion of several roads, as well as its efforts to stabilize the academic years during the war, which led to the Student Creativity Festival and various reconstruction programs.

Dr. Nuwara also reviewed the 106th Support and Assistance Convoy for the Armed Forces, organized by the Nile River State Workers' Union to the Northern State, as well as the convoy heading to areas affected by floods, coordinated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

Dr. Nuwara arrived on Wednesday at Atbara Airport, where she was received by the Wali (governor) of Nile River State and members of his government.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.