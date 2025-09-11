Sudan: Al-Hilal Qualifies to Face Rwandan Army in Cecafa Semifinal

- Al-Hilal of Sudan has qualified for the semifinals of the CECAFA (Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations) Club Championship after defeating South Sudan's Kator Juba 3-1 in Tanzania, the host country of the tournament.

Al-Hilal will face the Rwandan Army team on September 12 at the Dar es Salaam Stadium.

In the same group, Al-Ahli Madani lost 2-1 to Mogadishu City, leaving Al-Hilal at the top with five points and an equal goal tally.

Al-Hilal dominated from the start and secured victory within 20 minutes, with goals scored by Liberian Kol and Nigerians Sunday and Akiri.

The South Sudanese team scored a lone goal via a header, which did not affect the final outcome.

In the other semifinal, Tanzanian Singida will face fellow countrymen KMC, with the final scheduled for September 15 at KMC Stadium.