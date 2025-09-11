Sudan: Attorney General Reviews With UN Human Rights Council President Work of National Investigation Committee

On the sidelines of the 60th session of the Human Rights Council, Attorney General Intisar Ahmed Abdel-Aal, in her capacity as Chairperson of the National Committee for Investigating Crimes and Violations of National Law and International Humanitarian Law, met Wednesday with

President of the Human Rights Council, Mr. Jürg Lauber.

During the meeting, the Attorney General reviewed the efforts of the National Committee and the relevant judicial authorities in promoting justice, upholding the rule of law, ensuring accountability, and combating impunity for human rights and international humanitarian law violations.

She also provided detailed explanations and statistics regarding the total number of cases registered, referred to the judiciary, and concluded.

For his part, the President of the Human Rights Council welcomed Sudan's cooperation with human rights mechanisms, appreciating the Attorney General's participation in the Council's activities. He underscored that the Council serves as a platform for dialogue and discussion aimed at promoting and protecting human rights, hoping restoration of stability and peace in Sudan, commending the efforts of the Public Prosecution and national investigative mechanisms.