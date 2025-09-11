Sudan: Attorney General Reviews With UN Human Rights Council President Work of National Investigation Committee

10 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

On the sidelines of the 60th session of the Human Rights Council, Attorney General Intisar Ahmed Abdel-Aal, in her capacity as Chairperson of the National Committee for Investigating Crimes and Violations of National Law and International Humanitarian Law, met Wednesday with

President of the Human Rights Council, Mr. Jürg Lauber.

During the meeting, the Attorney General reviewed the efforts of the National Committee and the relevant judicial authorities in promoting justice, upholding the rule of law, ensuring accountability, and combating impunity for human rights and international humanitarian law violations.

She also provided detailed explanations and statistics regarding the total number of cases registered, referred to the judiciary, and concluded.

For his part, the President of the Human Rights Council welcomed Sudan's cooperation with human rights mechanisms, appreciating the Attorney General's participation in the Council's activities. He underscored that the Council serves as a platform for dialogue and discussion aimed at promoting and protecting human rights, hoping restoration of stability and peace in Sudan, commending the efforts of the Public Prosecution and national investigative mechanisms.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.