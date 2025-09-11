Sudan: Minister of Agriculture Discusses Enhancing Agricultural Cooperation With Saudi Ambassador

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Prof. Dr. Ismat Gurashi, met today with the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Jaafar, at his office to discuss ways to strengthen agricultural cooperation between Sudan and Saudi Arabia and develop bilateral relations.

The Minister praised the Kingdom's efforts in supporting Sudan, highlighting Saudi Arabia's steadfast positions in promoting development, peace, and reconstruction in Arab and Islamic countries, which make it a leading force in guiding the nation.

He called for activating the joint Sudanese-Saudi ministerial committee and implementing previous agreements, including the framework agreement in the fields of agriculture and animal resources.

The meeting also explored ways to enhance investments and partnerships between the two countries.

The Minister proposed a Sudanese-Saudi investment forum involving the private sector to indigenize agricultural production inputs, transfer technologies, and invest in value chains, noting Saudi Arabia's strategic position as a gateway to many countries.

The Minister commended Saudi Arabia's contribution to addressing drinking water issues in several Sudanese states, citing the Saudi grant program that implemented water well projects in Kordofan and Darfur.

The discussion also covered forestry, investment in gum Arabic, and the possibility of establishing joint investment projects in water management, pest control, training centers, and integrated solutions programs for small farmers.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister thanked the Ambassador and the Saudi government for their continued support to Sudan's agriculture and irrigation sector.

Ambassador Ali bin Hassan reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's support for Sudan's unity and stability, highlighting the country's vast natural resources and potential.