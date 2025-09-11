Sudan: Prime Minister Reviews With IRC Director Humanitarian Efforts

Transitional Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris received a detailed briefing from David Miliand, Director of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), at his Port Sudan office regarding the committee's humanitarian work, including health, water, nutrition, and protection of children at risk.

Miliand praised the Prime Minister's commitment to serving all Sudanese citizens, confirming the organization's additional efforts to address the country's challenging conditions, particularly during their visit to the River Nile state.

He asserted that the IRC focuses solely on humanitarian work, avoiding political involvement, assuring that the Prime Minister's requests for high-efficiency project implementation are being fully met.