Sudan: Prime Minister Reviews With IRC Director Humanitarian Efforts

10 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Transitional Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris received a detailed briefing from David Miliand, Director of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), at his Port Sudan office regarding the committee's humanitarian work, including health, water, nutrition, and protection of children at risk.

Miliand praised the Prime Minister's commitment to serving all Sudanese citizens, confirming the organization's additional efforts to address the country's challenging conditions, particularly during their visit to the River Nile state.

He asserted that the IRC focuses solely on humanitarian work, avoiding political involvement, assuring that the Prime Minister's requests for high-efficiency project implementation are being fully met.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.