Sudan: Prime Minister Meets UK Special Representative for Sudan

The Transitional Council Prime Minister, Professor Kamil Idris, met Wednesday at his office in Port Sudan with the United Kingdom's Special Coordinator for Sudan, Mr. Richard Croder.

During the meeting, Mr. Croder affirmed the continued humanitarian support provided by his country to Sudan and highlighted the deteriorating conditions for millions of people due to the atrocities caused by the ongoing war waged by the rebel militia. He also emphasized ongoing efforts to urge countries and organizations to fulfill their humanitarian commitments to Sudan, which reached £800 million during meetings in London.

He stated that they would meet again in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly sessions to continue discussions.

Mr. Croder also stressed efforts to achieve a ceasefire in El-Fashir and to ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians.