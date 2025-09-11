Zimbabwe: Chevrons to Play Namibia Ahead of T20i World Cup Africa Regional Finals

The Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team is set to play Namibia in a three-match T20I series scheduled from September 15 to 18.

The upcoming series will see all the games being played at Queens Sports Club.

Both Zimbabwe and Namibia will be using the series to prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Finals, scheduled to start the following week, from September 26 to October 4.

The Chevrons walk into the series coming off a 2-1 defeat against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club.

Commenting ahead of the series, Chevrons' coach Justin Summons said, "It's important that we build on the positives from the Sri Lanka series, and facing Namibia will give us exactly the kind of contest we need before the qualifier.

"They are a quality team who have consistently performed well in this format, so these matches will demand our very best."

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams