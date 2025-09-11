Tunisia: President El-Sisi Receives Prime Minister of Tunisia

10 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received on Wednesday September 10, 2025 at Al-Ittihadiya Palace the Prime Minister of Tunisia Sarra Zaafrani.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi conveyed his greetings to Tunisian President Kais Saied and commended his tireless efforts in leading reform efforts, promoting economic growth, and achieving sustainable development in Tunisia.

The meeting addressed ways to strengthen the outstanding relations between Egypt and Tunisia, at both the official and popular levels.

Both sides agreed on the importance of continuing to develop joint cooperation in various fields, especially with the 18th session of the Joint Higher Committee being held in Cairo, serving as a strategic platform for deepening cooperation and exploring new prospects for integration, particularly in the trade and investment sectors, to achieve the common interests of the two brotherly peoples.

President El-Sisi and the Tunisian prime minister exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides emphasized the need to intensify coordination and cooperation between the two countries to confront the challenges facing the region and to work to resolve regional crises.

They also agreed on the importance of encouraging the private sectors in both countries to implement joint development projects in Africa, therefore strengthening the Egyptian and Tunisian presence within their regional surroundings.

The Tunisian prime minister expressed that the Tunisian president looked forward to receiving President El-Sisi on an official visit to Tunisia.

The President renewed the invitation extended to the Tunisian president to participate in the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum, scheduled for November 2025.

