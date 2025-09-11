Egypt: Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting, Discusses Important Issues

10 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli chaired the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday September 10,2025 to discuss a number of political, economic and social issues on the government's agenda, in addition to reviewing ways to implement presidential directives assigned to the government in the best manner and within appropriate time frames.

During the meeting, the Cabinet is set to discuss a number of topics, including following up on the President El-Sisi's directives to ensure citizens' needs are met, intensify efforts to curb inflation, continue increasing spending on healthcare, education, and social protection, monitor market activity, ensure the availability of food commodities, and advance work on various national projects across Egypt's governorates.

The agenda also includes expanding social protection measures, supporting the most vulnerable citizens, and addressing files related to education and healthcare development, comprehensive development, investment, export growth, and localizing industries under the framework of Egypt's Vision 2030.

The Cabinet will also follow up on previous measures concerning investment, industry, exports, expanding agricultural land, providing industrial land for investors, social security schemes, taxation matters, as well as development in various state sectors, and measures to support low-income groups and meet citizens' needs in general.

