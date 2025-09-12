Zimbabwe: You Are Responsible for Sanctions - Mudenda Bluntly Tells Opposition MPs

In a potential sign of overstepping, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, bluntly told the opposition legislators that they are responsible for the economic sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Mudenda said this recently in the National Assembly during a Question and Answer session when Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Shakespeare Hamauswa, sought his protection after Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi insinuated that the opposition was responsible for the sanctions-induced downfall of the economy.

"We are now developing a serious problem in this House. Whenever we passionately ask questions which are aimed at advancing the lives of Zimbabweans, we are met with insinuations that you are the owners of sanctions, you are the people who brought sanctions, which is not really fair," said Hamauswa.

In response, Mudenda bluntly told the National Assembly that the leaders of the opposition had invited economic sanctions on the country.

"The element of sanctions is very genuine. If you recall the earlier leaders of the opposition, then MDC, they actually went to America to ask for those sanctions. Please recall. If you do not know your history, can you research on it?" said Mudenda.

Sanctions have been a point of contention in Zimbabwean politics, with the ruling party ZANU PF using them as an excuse for the decay of the economy.

The economic ruin is marked by the comatose industry.

The government predicted to have lost millions in funding as a result of sanctions that were imposed by the United States of America and Britain.