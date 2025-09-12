Namibia: Withdrawal of Rape and Abuse Cases Erodes Trust in Justice System - Shikongo

Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo has expressed concern about the alarming rate at which rape and abuse victims withdraw cases, noting it undermines public trust in the justice system.

Shikongo recently said this while launching a crime-fighting operation at Opuwo in the Kunene region, titled 'Operation Katjavivi,' which will run concurrently with September's amnesty month.

The inspector general said this has become a problem in various communities, involving that people opt to withdraw cases, especially where minors are involved.

"When cases of rape are opened, community members often come and say they want to withdraw the case, particularly when some of the victims are minors," he said.

While sharing statistics on the Kunene's crime rate, Shikongo said these figures represent real issues with devastating consequences for families and the community.

During the period under review for 2024/25, Shikongo reported that 47 domestic-related cases were recorded, of which 20 were rape cases. Among these, 33 of the victims were women, while 12 were children.

"Moreover, 37 men were arrested in connection with these cases, while in rape cases, three boys and 17 women were victims. Regrettably, seven cases were withdrawn by the complainants in court," he said.

Shikongo further reported that from 2020/21 to 2024/25, the Kunene region has seen an increase in certain crimes, such as assault, which rose from 356 to 487, representing an increase of 36.8%.

Housebreaking cases increased from 183 to 267, marking a 53% rise. Theft cases also increased from 199 to 261, a 31.2% increase, while drug-related cases rose by 18.9% from 106 to 126.

Conversely, stock theft, which has been a significant issue for farmers, decreased from 285 to 267, representing a 6.7% decline.

Additionally, during the 2024/25 financial year, the region recorded 10 murder cases, which is an increase of three cases compared to the previous financial year.

Shikongo said despite the Kunene region's unique characteristics, it faces similar security challenges as other regions. - Nampa