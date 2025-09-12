Uganda: Nakandi Pulls Out of NUP Kampala Woman MP Race, Cites Unfair Vetting

Winifred Nakandi has officially withdrawn from the race for the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer for Kampala Woman Member of Parliament ahead of the 2026 General Election, citing irregularities in the party's vetting and harmonisation processes.

Nakandi, who had been vying for the party ticket against incumbent Shamim Malende, Kampala City Council Authority Speaker Zahara Luyirika, and Agnes Namagembe, accused the process of being skewed to favour certain contenders.

She alleged that during closed-door meetings convened by party leaders to resolve tensions, only Malende and Luyirika were given audience, sidelining her and other aspirants.

"This raises questions on whether my expression of interest was even formally considered," Nakandi said, adding that she would soon announce her next political move.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Kampala Woman MP race within NUP has already been marked by fierce rivalry between Malende and Luyirika.

Luyirika has questioned Malende's record, pointing to her prolonged illness and absence, while Malende's supporters argue that her health challenges should not overshadow her loyalty and commitment to the struggle.

The escalating exchanges prompted NUP's top leadership, including Deputy President for Buganda Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, and Electoral Commission chairperson Harriet Chemutai, to caution both Malende and Luyirika against smear campaigns and blackmail.

They warned that failure to observe party discipline could lead to disqualification of either or both candidates.

Nakandi's withdrawal underscores growing unease within NUP ranks over how internal contests are managed.

Her exit narrows the field, leaving Malende and Luyirika as the most prominent contenders, but also raises questions about whether Uganda's biggest opposition party can maintain internal democracy without alienating sections of its membership.

NUP is set to begin its parliamentary vetting process on Monday next week, a development likely to heighten scrutiny of its internal handling of elections.