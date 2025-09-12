Uganda: World Bank Calls for Urgent Action As Uganda Launches Climate Change Strategies

The World Bank has urged Uganda to step up implementation of its climate change strategies, warning that inaction could result in devastating economic and social consequences for millions of people.

Speaking at the launch of Uganda's new climate change strategies and the Champions of Green Industrialisation awards, Annette Katuramu, a representative of the World Bank, said the region faces some of the most severe impacts of climate change. In Uganda, floods and landslides have already claimed lives, destroyed property, and disrupted food production.

"If we fail to address climate change, countries in East Africa could lose between 2% to 7% of GDP annually by 2050. Uganda is no exception," Katuramu warned.

She highlighted that 80% of the poorest households hit by climate shocks experience recurring income losses, forcing families to cut back on food consumption at a time when nearly half of Ugandans already face food insecurity.

With more than 7.2 million households dependent on rain-fed agriculture, unpredictable weather patterns have worsened poverty and hunger.

Uganda's road network is also at risk, with damages from climate disasters estimated to cost up to $33 billion and drag GDP growth down by 3% between 2030 and 2050.

Despite these challenges, Katuramu commended Uganda's progress in recognising climate change as an economic and development issue rather than just an environmental one.

She noted Uganda's leadership as co-chair of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, where the country has prioritised adaptation and resilience.

"Uganda is integrating climate considerations into fiscal policy, budgeting, planning and management. This is a remarkable step in ensuring that the country's development path is climate resilient," she said.

Katuramu, however, stressed the need to close gaps in disaster risk financing and early warning systems, and called for stronger coordination across ministries and agencies.

She also praised Uganda's efforts to protect wetlands, pointing out that only a handful of African countries have formally designated wetlands as protected areas.

The World Bank representative underscored the role of the private sector and youth in driving green growth and creating jobs less vulnerable to climate shocks.

"The youth of Uganda are uniquely positioned to generate home-grown solutions for both urban and rural areas," she said.

While acknowledging that strategies and reports alone cannot stop climate change, Katuramu emphasised that they are critical for accountability and mobilising resources.

"What matters now is pivoting to action -- investing, implementing plans, using domestic resources better, and mobilising climate finance," she urged.

Over the last decade, the World Bank has provided $2.2 billion in climate-related support to Uganda, and Katuramu reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to helping the country leverage its Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) to shape sustainable solutions.

"Uganda is leading the way in climate action, and we remain committed to walking this journey together," she concluded.