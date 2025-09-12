Uganda: Museveni Unveils Uganda's Revolutionary All-Terrain Firefighting Vehicle Prototype

President Museveni has unveiled Uganda's revolutionary all-terrain firefighting vehicle prototype, the "Muliro/Moto Eater", during a high-profile presentation at State House, Entebbe.

The event was attended by a diplomatic delegation from the United States, the European Union, and Russia.

The Muliro/Moto Eater is an innovative, armored firefighting vehicle designed to navigate and operate in terrains inaccessible to traditional fire engines. This prototype marks a significant leap in Uganda's commitment to advanced disaster response and international cooperation in combating wildfires.

President Museveni drew inspiration for the vehicle from his own wartime experiences and his observations of wildfire disasters across the globe.

"As a man of war, I used to fight fires myself -- we would put them out using leafy branches and approach from the back," said the president.

"I see wildfires as a significant problem in various parts of the world. In the USA, towns are often destroyed by wildfires, and similar situations have occurred in Greece, Australia, and Canada."

He expressed concern over the inefficiencies of aerial firefighting methods, noting that aircraft typically release insufficient quantities of water to suppress large-scale fires effectively.

"As a philanthropist, I realised I needed to help these people," he said. "Several years ago, I informed former U.S. Ambassador Deborah Malac about my proposal for a land-based, cross-country firefighting vehicle that could outperform aircraft in wildfire suppression."

In 2023, President Museveni approached Marcé Industries, a South African firm, with his concept for a robust, land-based firefighting solution. The President collaborated closely with the company, contributing both indigenous knowledge and tactical insights from his combat experience.

"As a fighter, I have acquired a lot of knowledge, so I combined my indigenous knowledge and fighting skills to design an armoured prototype firefighting vehicle," he said.

Jan Petrus Steyn from Marcé Industries explained that the company, in partnership with Specialized Concept, accepted the challenge and developed a working prototype -- at their own cost -- based entirely on President Museveni's vision.

In December 2024, a delegation sent by the President visited Marcé Industries' factory to inspect the prototype. During this review, a locust spray prevention system was integrated into the vehicle, further expanding its utility.

The vehicle possesses all-terrain capabilities that allow it to operate in rugged and remote areas where conventional fire engines cannot reach. It is fitted with rubber tracks that ensure mobility both on normal roads and in difficult landscapes, enabling it to climb hills, navigate over obstacles, and cross ditches with ease.

It can reach speeds of up to 60 km/h, making it suitable for rapid deployment in emergency situations. Additionally, its built-in locust spray prevention system enables it to support agricultural protection efforts beyond firefighting.

The prototype was reviewed and verified by Uganda's National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) and the Ministry of Transport, confirming its technical readiness and operational viability.

The unveiling event brought together a number of high-level Ugandan officials, including Eng. Timothy Tibesigwa, Commissioner of Mechanical Engineering Services at the Ministry of Works and Transport; Eng. Jacob Lumonya, Assistant Commissioner in charge of Equipment; and Eng. Nobert Ogwal.

Representatives from Marcé Industries also attended, including Jan Petrus Steyn, Sheila Nayebare, and Dick Muhwezi, highlighting the strong partnership between Ugandan authorities and the South African engineering firm.

President Museveni emphasized that the Muliro/Moto Eater represents more than just a technological advancement for Uganda. It is a humanitarian tool designed to help nations around the world that are grappling with the devastating effects of wildfires.

"This vehicle is a tool for saving lives, protecting communities, and showcasing Uganda's capacity for innovation and philanthropy on the global stage," he said.

The President reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to not only protecting its own people and environment but also contributing solutions to pressing global challenges.