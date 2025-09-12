Uganda: Landmark Refugee Support Project Transforms Thousands of Lives in West Nile As It Ends

BRAC Uganda, with support from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, has officially concluded its three-year Early Childhood and Graduation Project--an initiative that has transformed the lives of thousands of refugees and host community members in Uganda's West Nile region.

The project's closeout ceremony was held on Wednesday at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, bringing together government officials, development partners, and project beneficiaries to reflect on key milestones and discuss sustainability strategies.

Launched in 2022, the project was implemented in Terego and Madi-Okollo districts, including the Rhino Camp and Mvepi refugee settlements. It focused on three major pillars: early childhood development (ECD), the graduation of ultra-poor households, and sector-wide capacity building.

According to BRAC Uganda Project Manager Joseph Kabanda, the project reached more than 5,000 refugee and host community children aged three to six through humanitarian play labs, with 1,200 successfully transitioning to primary education.

On the livelihoods front, 700 ultra-poor households were supported through BRAC's globally recognized graduation model, which combines social protection, livelihood training, asset transfer, financial inclusion, and mentorship.

"Today we celebrate not just the close of a project, but the transformation of lives," Kabanda said. "We have seen refugees and ultra-poor families regain hope and dignity through education and livelihood support."

BRAC Uganda Country Director Spera Atuhaire emphasized the importance of partnerships and sustained investment in human capital.

"It is exciting to see the impact this project has created," Atuhaire said.

"We believe in investing in people so they can realize their full potential. We are already in talks with the Ministry of Gender and partners such as World Vision and Village Enterprise to scale the graduation model nationally."

She praised the collaborative role played by the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, and local leadership, urging beneficiaries to build on the skills they acquired.

Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Peace Mutuuzo, who officiated as chief guest, lauded BRAC and the Hilton Foundation for their discipline, efficiency, and strong commitment to vulnerable populations.

"Uganda's unique refugee policy provides fertile ground for transformative programs like this," Mutuuzo said. "One of the best practices I've seen from BRAC is financial discipline--especially the use of soft loans that empower women who otherwise can't access traditional banking."

The event also served as a platform for beneficiaries to share their stories. Among them was Joyce Amude, a South Sudanese refugee, who emotionally recalled her journey from hopelessness to stability.

"At some point I wanted to end my life. I had nothing--no food, no shelter," she said. "BRAC gave me a lifeline. Today, I have 20 goats, and I can care for my siblings. BRAC is my savior."

Over the three-year period, BRAC combined early childhood education through play-based learning with the ultra-poor graduation model, while also engaging in advocacy, research, and capacity building in collaboration with partners such as Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), UNHCR, the Office of the Prime Minister, and local governments.

As the program winds down, BRAC reiterated its commitment to working with the Ugandan government and development partners to integrate lessons learned into national policy and programming.