Zimbabwe: Govt Gives Unregistered Schools Until December to Regularise or Face Closure

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo says his ministry has given unregistered schools until December 31, 2025, to regularise their operations or risk closure.

Responding to questions in Parliament during a Wednesday Question and Answer session, Moyo said government had extended a four-month grace period for illegal private schools and colleges to comply.

He explained that authorities were cautious not to disadvantage learners who had already registered for examinations, hence the extension to the end of the year or early 2026.

Zanu PF legislator for Mt Pleasant, George Mashavave, had asked whether government had a policy framework to monitor and regularise the mushrooming of unregistered schools and colleges across the country.

Moyo confirmed the existence of such a framework and stressed the need to act carefully.

"We have given illegal schools a grace period of four months because we did not want to close them haphazardly, as this would disadvantage learners and violate their fundamental right to education.

"I want to assure this august House that very soon in November, or perhaps early next year, we may extend to January 2026. Come January, however, those schools still operating illegally and failing to regularise will be closed," said Moyo.

The minister admitted that unregistered schools were mushrooming countrywide but insisted that the ministry's Schools Psychological Services and Special Needs Education (SPPRS) department was responsible for school registration and providing technical advice to prospective investors.

He said circulars had already been sent out warning directors of illegal schools.

"I have made a clarion call to those directors of illegal schools to regularise their operations or face penalties at our disposal. All schools that are not registered are operating illegally. While we have avoided immediate closures to protect learners, the grace period expires on December 31, after which circulars will be enforced, and closures implemented," he added.

Moyo also highlighted the government's progress in addressing the country's school infrastructure deficit.

According to a 2022 survey, Zimbabwe required 3,000 additional schools. Since then, more than 600 have been constructed.

"From 2022 to date, we have built over 600 schools. This year alone, we are targeting at least 200 more," he said.

However, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Ellen Shiriyedenga argued that the school deficit could be fuelling the growth of illegal institutions.

"We were told there is a deficit of 3,000 schools. This gap may be the reason for mushrooming schools, as children should not have to walk long distances. How far has the ministry gone in addressing this deficit?" she asked.

Other MPs raised concerns about exploitation, quality of education, and adherence to government policy in unregistered institutions.

Zanu PF legislator Clemence Chiduwa questioned whether private schools were being monitored to ensure local languages were taught at primary level.

In response, Moyo said this was precisely why government insisted on registration.

"Our policy is clear, schools must regularise so that we can monitor compliance, including adherence to curriculum and language policy. As it stands, we do not know what is happening in many backyards where illegal schools exist. That is why registration is critical," he said.