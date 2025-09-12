Zimbabwe: Chinese National Jailed 18 Years for Wildlife Trafficking in Zimbabwe

A CHINESE national caught with rhino horns worth over US$240,000 has been sentenced to an effective 18-year jail term.

Cong Yanzhong (57) was convicted of unlawfully dealing in wildlife when he appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for sentencing this Wednesday.

He was facing two counts of wildlife trafficking.

It was the State's case that on July 16, 2025, police detectives received a tip-off to the effect that a Chinese national was involved in illegal wildlife products.

Acting on the information, detectives located and trailed Yanzhong, who was spotted carrying a black satchel and a brown carrier bag, matching the description provided by the informant.

He was apprehended by detectives from the CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit (MFFU) at his residence in Harare.

During the raid, officers discovered three rhinoceros horns shrink-wrapped and concealed within the premises, weighing 7.70 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of US$240,000.

Police also found four pieces of raw ivory weighing 36.15 kilogrammes valued at US$6,146.

Yanzhong failed to produce any permits authorising possession of the horns.

The court ruled that he acted unlawfully.

In a statement following sentencing, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the harsh sentence sends a strong message that Zimbabwe has zero tolerance for wildlife crimes.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to protect our precious natural heritage and ensure that those who seek to profit from the destruction of our wildlife face the full force of the law," the NPAZ said.

Rhino horns are among the most valuable wildlife products on the black market, fuelling poaching in national parks and conservation areas across Southern Africa.